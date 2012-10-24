Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT-----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.71

USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.007

SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.19% 3.30

US CRUDE 86.79 0.14% 0.120

DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36

ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22

-----------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares falter on weak earnings

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings

STOCKS TO WATCH

- OSIM INTERNATIONAL

The massage chair maker’s third-quarter net profit surged 49 percent to S$20 million ($16.3 million) and sales grew 15 percent to S$142 million. The company said it had reported growth in profitability for 15 consecutive quarters and expects its core business to remain strong.

- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

The REIT’s revenue rose 6 percent to S$77.4 million in July-September and unitholders’ distribution edged up 1 percent to S$25.6 million. Distribution per unit was 2.24 cents.

The company expects earnings to improve further after the addition of three prime assets to its portfolio.

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earnings weigh > Weak outlooks drive Dow to worst day in 4 months > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Gold eases on economic worries > Oil falls on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)