Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

The massage chair maker’s third-quarter net profit surged 49 percent to S$20 million ($16.3 million) and sales grew 15 percent to S$142 million. The company said it had reported growth in profitability for 15 consecutive quarters and expects its core business to remain strong.
The REIT’s revenue rose 6 percent to S$77.4 million in July-September and unitholders’ distribution edged up 1 percent to S$25.6 million. Distribution per unit was 2.24 cents.
The company expects earnings to improve further after the addition of three prime assets to its portfolio.
MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earnings weigh > Weak outlooks drive Dow to worst day in 4 months > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Gold eases on economic worries > Oil falls on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)