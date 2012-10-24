FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT-----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.71

USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.007

SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.19% 3.30

US CRUDE 86.79 0.14% 0.120

DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36

ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22

-----------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares falter on weak earnings

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings

STOCKS TO WATCH

- OSIM INTERNATIONAL

The massage chair maker’s third-quarter net profit surged 49 percent to S$20 million ($16.3 million) and sales grew 15 percent to S$142 million. The company said it had reported growth in profitability for 15 consecutive quarters and expects its core business to remain strong.

- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

The REIT’s revenue rose 6 percent to S$77.4 million in July-September and unitholders’ distribution edged up 1 percent to S$25.6 million. Distribution per unit was 2.24 cents.

The company expects earnings to improve further after the addition of three prime assets to its portfolio.

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down as earnings weigh > Weak outlooks drive Dow to worst day in 4 months > Euro, AUD on the defensive as data looms > Spain, growth worries propel bond prices > Gold eases on economic worries > Oil falls on growth concerns, corporate forecast cuts > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.