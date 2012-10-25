FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25
October 25, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1408.75     -0.31%    -4.360
 USD/JPY                          79.85        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7906          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1705.26      0.20%     3.330
 US CRUDE                         85.76        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        13077.34    -0.19%    -25.19
 ASIA ADRS                        120.42       0.32%      0.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on weak company results, euro falls 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines will order five Airbus A380 aircraft and 20 more A350
planes in a deal valued at $7.5 billion, looking beyond a business slowdown that
has led the carrier to stop hiring cadet pilots for now. 
    
    -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 
    - ARA-sponsored Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, Singapore's first
yuan-denominated initial public offering, was suspended on Wednesday as the
sponsor for the $866 million IPO said the deal was hit by weak markets.
 
    
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 
    - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said it has issued 57
million new units through a private placement at S$1.51, raising gross proceeds
of about S$86.1 million ($70.40 million). 
    
    -- SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD 
    - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said its net profit for the third quarter
rose 48.1 percent to S$9.8 million from a year ago, helped by higher same-store
sales and new store openings. 
    
    -- GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore oil and gas firm Gaylin, which is making its market debut on
Thursday, priced its initial public offering at S$0.35, selling 110 million new
shares. 
    
    -- TRIYARDS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Newly listed oil and gas firm Triyards said its net profit for the year
ended in August jumped more than five times to $44.1 million, helped by higher
sales and additional production capacity at its shipyard in Vietnam.
 
    
 ($1 = 1.2230 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

