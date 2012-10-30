Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.78 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1707.16 -0.12% -2.080 US CRUDE 85.28 -0.30% -0.260 DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Energy markets rise on Sandy, insurers fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES, TIGER AIRWAYS LTD - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said alliance partner Singapore Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake in the firm or A$105 million ($108 million), helping it compete with Qantas Airways in the lucrative Australian market. Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million. - Tiger Airways reported a second quarter net loss of S$18.3 million, compared to a loss of S$49.9 million a year ago. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said its third-quarter net profit rose 85.1 percent to S$148.5 million, boosted by higher operating income and portfolio gains. -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, said its distribution per unit for the third quarter was 2.72 Singapore cents, compared to 2.77 cents a year ago, hurt by slightly lower revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels. It said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in the hospitality sector in the next 12 months. -- STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Starhill Global said its distribution per unit for the third quarter rose 11 percent to 1.11 Singapore cents from a year ago, helped by strong property income growth for its Singapore shopping malls. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, said it has signed a deal to lease 21,000 square metres of warehouse space in greater Tokyo to retailer Hennes & Mauritz. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting > Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday > Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown > Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears > Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm > US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: