Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2012

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          0               0%     0.000
 USD/JPY                          79.78        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7206          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1707.16     -0.12%    -2.080
 US CRUDE                         85.28       -0.30%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        0.00         0.00%      0.00
 ASIA ADRS                        0.00         0.00%      0.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Energy markets rise on Sandy, insurers fall  
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES, TIGER AIRWAYS LTD 
    - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said alliance
partner Singapore Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake in the
firm or A$105 million ($108 million), helping it compete with
Qantas Airways in the lucrative Australian market.
    Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's
struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60
percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million. 
    - Tiger Airways reported a second quarter net loss of S$18.3
million, compared to a loss of S$49.9 million a year ago.
 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
said its third-quarter net profit rose 85.1 percent to S$148.5
million, boosted by higher operating income and portfolio gains.
 
    
    -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS 
    - CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, said its
distribution per unit for the third quarter was 2.72 Singapore
cents, compared to 2.77 cents a year ago, hurt by slightly lower
revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels. 
    It said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in the
hospitality sector in the next 12 months. 
    
    -- STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Starhill Global said its distribution per unit for the
third quarter rose 11 percent to 1.11 Singapore cents from a
year ago, helped by strong property income growth for its
Singapore shopping malls. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China
and Japan, said it has signed a deal to lease 21,000 square
metres of warehouse space in greater Tokyo to retailer Hennes &
Mauritz.      
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.