Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 1
#Banks
October 31, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1412.16      0.02%     0.220
 USD/JPY                          79.82        0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7032          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1719.44     -0.04%    -0.610
 US CRUDE                         86.11       -0.15%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        13096.46    -0.08%    -10.75
 ASIA ADRS                        119.71      -0.30%     -0.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trade flat, gasoline up after storm's
damage  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak
month 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS 
    - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted a 12
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by
a sharp drop in bad debt charges and double-digit growth in
income from its core lending business. 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 
    - Public transport provider SMRT said its second quarter net
profit fell 2.2 percent to S$33.3 million from a year ago, hurt
by higher losses from its bus business and higher operating
expenses for its trains. 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said its wholly-owned
subsidiary has established a ringgit-denominated Islamic medium
term note programme of up to 5 billion ringgit. 
         
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns commercial assets,
said it has appointed Loke Huey Teng as its chief financial
officer with effect from November 23, replacing Shane Peter
Hagan. {ID:nSNZ395qZk]          
