Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1427.59 1.09% 15.430 USD/JPY 80.18 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7295 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1714.98 0.05% 0.890 US CRUDE 86.86 -0.26% -0.230 DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16 ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US, China data; US crude rises [ MKTS/GLOB] SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak amid earnings caution; Cement stocks rally STOCKS TO WATCH -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd GLPL.SI, one of the world's largest warehouse operators, plans to raise $1.3 billion by setting up a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Japan. -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD - Insurer Great Eastern Holdings' third-quarter net profit jumped more than 15 times to S$619.6 million ($508 million), boosted by a one-off gain of S$421.6 million from the sale of its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries and Fraser and Neave. Excluding this gain, Great Eastern earned S$198 million in July-September, helped by growth in underwriting profit and mark-to-market gains on investments. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global Developments said its net profit in the third quarter rose 9 percent to S$34.6 million, helped by sales from units and higher contribution from its development projects as construction progressed. -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD - Hi-P, which supplies electronic parts to customers including Apple Inc, said its third-quarter net profit plunged 53.8 percent to S$3 million, hurt by lower sales volumes due to project delays from its customers. -- HYFLUX LTD - Water treatment firm Hyflux's third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent to S$14.5 million, helped by strong sales from its China and Asia projects. However, it said global uncertainties will continue to affect the pipeline of projects in its key markets such as China and the Middle East. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 1-week high ahead of U.S. jobs data > Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data > Prices ease as global growth prospects rise > Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data > Gold retreats below $1,720/oz, U.S. jobs data eyed > Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop > Key political risks to watch in Singapore