Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2
November 2, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1427.59      1.09%    15.430
 USD/JPY                          80.18        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7295          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1714.98      0.05%     0.890
 US CRUDE                         86.86       -0.26%    -0.230
 DOW JONES                        13232.62     1.04%    136.16
 ASIA ADRS                        120.90       0.99%      1.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US, China data; US crude rises  
 [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak amid earnings caution; Cement stocks
rally 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd GLPL.SI, one of
the world's largest warehouse operators, plans to raise $1.3
billion by setting up a real estate investment trust (REIT) in
Japan. 
    
    -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Insurer Great Eastern Holdings' third-quarter net profit
jumped more than 15 times to S$619.6 million ($508 million),
boosted by a one-off gain of S$421.6 million from the sale of
its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries and Fraser and Neave.
    Excluding this gain, Great Eastern earned S$198 million in
July-September, helped by growth in underwriting profit and
mark-to-market gains on investments. 
    
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer SC Global Developments said its net
profit in the third quarter rose 9 percent to S$34.6 million,
helped by sales from units and higher contribution from its
development projects as construction progressed. 
    
    -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Hi-P, which supplies electronic parts to customers
including Apple Inc, said its third-quarter net profit plunged
53.8 percent to S$3 million, hurt by lower sales volumes due to
project delays from its customers. 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD 
    - Water treatment firm Hyflux's third-quarter net profit
rose 15 percent to S$14.5 million, helped by strong sales from
its China and Asia projects. However, it said global
uncertainties will continue to affect the pipeline of projects
in its key markets such as China and the Middle East.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises to 1-week high ahead of U.S. jobs data    
 > Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data         
 > Prices ease as global growth prospects rise           
 > Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data           
 > Gold retreats below $1,720/oz, U.S. jobs data eyed   
 > Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
