FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 7, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.39      0.79%    11.130
 USD/JPY                          80.22       -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7331          --    -0.018
 SPOT GOLD                        1710.54     -0.28%    -4.800
 US CRUDE                         88.18       -0.60%    -0.530
 DOW JONES                        13245.68     1.02%    133.24
 ASIA ADRS                        121.49       0.60%      0.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains as U.S. votes, euro steady
   
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week low
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SATS LTD 
    - SATS said its second quarter net profit rose 25 percent to
S$50.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales in its
food business. 
    
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) 
    - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said its net profit in the third
quarter fell 14 percent to 877.2 million yuan from a year ago,
hurt partly by lower profit margins and lower vessel delivery.
With a bleak outlook for the shipbuilding industry, the company
said it was diversifying into ship demolishing and steel
fabrication. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust, which listed in July and owns
hotels in Australia China and Japan, said its second quarter
distributable income was S$8.7 million , 2.5 percent higher than
its forecast. 
    
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE
LTD 
    - Heineken said its acquisition of Fraser and Neave's
interests in Asia Pacific Breweries has been approved by the
Competition Commission of Singapore. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end        
 > Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed           
 > Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines       
 > Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce     
 > Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.