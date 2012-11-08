FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8
#Banks
November 8, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1394.53     -2.37%   -33.860
 USD/JPY                          79.9        -0.11%    -0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6795          --     0.035
 SPOT GOLD                        1716.25      0.00%    -0.060
 US CRUDE                         84.68        0.28%     0.240
 DOW JONES                        12932.73    -2.36%   -312.95
 ASIA ADRS                        119.77      -1.42%     -1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink on fiscal angst after US vote,
euro slips 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week highs
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE
LTD 
    - Overseas Union Enterprise said it would decide by
mid-November whether to bid for Fraser and Neave, one day before
an existing takeover offer by a Thai billionaire lapses.
 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - United Overseas Bank, the smallest of Singapore's three
banking groups, on Wednesday posted an almost 36 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, helped by strong fee and commission
income and trading gains. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its third quarter net profit rose 9
percent from a year ago to S$146.4 million, helped by strong
earnings from its land systems sector. 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore oil and gas firm Ezra Holdings said its subsea
arm, EMAS AMC, had won two contracts with South Korean companies
worth a total of $200 million. 
    
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Midas Holdings said it would report a net loss for the
third quarter, due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses
and finance costs, as well as a loss from its associated company
Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
