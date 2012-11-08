Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.9 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD 1716.25 0.00% -0.060 US CRUDE 84.68 0.28% 0.240 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink on fiscal angst after US vote, euro slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week highs STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Overseas Union Enterprise said it would decide by mid-November whether to bid for Fraser and Neave, one day before an existing takeover offer by a Thai billionaire lapses. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank, the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups, on Wednesday posted an almost 36 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strong fee and commission income and trading gains. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its third quarter net profit rose 9 percent from a year ago to S$146.4 million, helped by strong earnings from its land systems sector. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore oil and gas firm Ezra Holdings said its subsea arm, EMAS AMC, had won two contracts with South Korean companies worth a total of $200 million. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings said it would report a net loss for the third quarter, due to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance costs, as well as a loss from its associated company Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1.1 pct on U.S. fiscal concerns > Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed > Bond prices jump as Obama win drives monetary policy > Yen rallies on risk aversion; NZD hit by jobs data > Gold up but off highs, post-election fiscal crisis eyed > Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: