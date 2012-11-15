FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15
November 15, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1355.49     -1.39%   -19.040
 USD/JPY                          80.19       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5877          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1723.84     -0.13%    -2.210
 US CRUDE                         86.23       -0.10%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        12570.95    -1.45%   -185.23
 ASIA ADRS                        115.90      -1.45%     -1.70
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop on fiscal turmoil, oil up on
Mideast conflicts 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down on lingering global concerns    
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties, one of the world's largest
warehouse operators, is teaming up with large institutional
investors to buy $1.4 billion of assets in Brazil as it looks to
sustain its strong pace of growth.
    - GLP will raise about S$414.4 million ($339 million)
through a private placement of shares to partly fund its
acquisition of Brazilian assets. 
    Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., Goldman Sachs
(Singapore) Pte., J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited and China
International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited were
the joint bookrunners and joint placement agents for the deal
while DBS Bank was the joint lead manager. 

    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer City Developments said its third
quarter net profit rose 1.8 percent to S$134.5 million from a
year ago, helped by higher sales of residential units but higher
costs weighed. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodity trader Olam said its first quarter net profit
rose 26 percent to S$43.2 million from a year ago.
 
    
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS 
    - Offshore shipbuilder STX OSV said its third quarter net
profit dropped 39 percent to 228 million Norwegian crowns ($39.6
million), hurt by a fall in sales. 
     
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises as weaker yen supports exporters          
 > Wall St drops on deficit, Middle East concerns         
 > U.S. bond prices hold firm on 'fiscal cliff' jitters  
 > Euro halts five-day losing run; yen falls sharply    
 > Gold rises on oil's gain, Middle East tensions       
 > Oil up near $110 as Israel launches Gaza offensive    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

