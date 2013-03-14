FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 14
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could affect the local
market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1554.52      0.13%     2.040
 USD/JPY                          95.91       -0.19%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0279          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1588.31      0.06%     1.020
 US CRUDE                         92.3        -0.24%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        14455.28     0.04%      5.22
 ASIA ADRS                        137.27      -0.15%     -0.21
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares
steady 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late
buying 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group proposed to
issue $400 million in principal amount of 3.625 percent notes
due 2018 under the $3 billion medium term note program.
  
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Golden Veroleum, controlled by the Singapore palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund,
has procured a term loan facility from China Development Bank
Corp for $500 million with total tenor of 15 years.
 
    
    -- IHH Healthcare  
    - The Singapore and Malaysia-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd
, Asia's largest hospital operator, will build a 2
billion ringgit ($643.40 million) hospital in Hong Kong with NWS
Holdings Ltd. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its electronics
arm ST Electronics has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, ST
Electronics (Wuxi) Co Ltd, in Wuxi, China with a paid up capital
of 20 million yuan ($3.22 million). 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Japan's Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses       
 > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day           
 > U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales    
 > Dollar strong on upbeat data; kiwi knocked lower     
 > Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement  
 > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.