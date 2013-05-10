FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
May 10, 2013
May 10, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                                                                                   
                                          
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1626.67     -0.37%    -6.020
 USD/JPY                          100.86       0.27%     0.270
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.829           --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1455.71     -0.14%    -1.990
 US CRUDE                         96.15       -0.25%    -0.240
 DOW JONES                        15082.62    -0.15%    -22.50
 ASIA ADRS                        145.08      -0.68%     -0.99
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 100 yen, stocks slip after rally
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia
bucks trend 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Commodities firm Noble said it has registered a new wholly
owned subsidiary, Noble Americas South Bend Ethanol LLC, in the
United States to hold physical assets in that country.
 
    
    -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns
healthcare assets, proposed to issue S$100 million five-year
notes at a rate of 4.125 percent per annum to help fund the
acquisition of two hospitals in Indonesia. 
    
    -- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust, which has residential
properties in Japan, said its net asset value per unit fell to
S$0.25 at the end of March from S$0.30 on June 30, 2012, mainly
due to the depreciation of the yen, despite growth in revenue
and net property income.  
    
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD  
    - Property firm United Engineers has raised its cash offer
for shares of WBL Corp to S$4.50 from S$4.15 in its
final offer. 
    
    -- UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Brokerage UOB-Kay Hian said its net profit in the first
three months of the year jumped 37.8 percent to S$40 million.
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam agreed to set up a joint venture with Sanyo Foods in
Nigeria to make and distribute instant noodles in Nigeria and
across sub-Saharan Africa. Sanyo Foods will invest $20 million
in cash for a 25.5 percent equity interest, while Olam will hold
the majority ownership of 74.5 percent. 
    
    -- STARHUB LTD 
    - Telecommunications firm Starhub posted a net profit of
S$91.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, up 3.2 percent
from the previous year on lower operating expenses that were
offset by a fall in operating revenue. 
    
    -- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust reported a net profit
available for distribution of HK$153.3 million ($19.76 million)
for the first quarter ended March 31, up 16.3 percent from a
year earlier, boosted by higher revenue from the acquisition of
properties. 
    
    -- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND 
    - Parkway Life REIT said its distribution per unit in the
first three months of 2013 gained 2.9 percent on the year to
2.64 Singapore cents, on higher revenue incomes from the
acquisition of properties in Japan and Malaysia. 
   
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
