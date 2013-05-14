FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 14
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 14, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Singapore, May 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT -------------
                                                                                                     
                                                   
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1633.77         0%     0.070
 USD/JPY                          101.6       -0.22%    -0.220
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9069          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1434.86      0.34%     4.810
 US CRUDE                         95.23        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        15091.68    -0.18%    -26.81
 ASIA ADRS                        147.37       1.34%      1.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                       
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger dollar hits oil, gold; stocks pause
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer CityDev posted a net profit of S$137.6
million ($110.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down
12.2 percent from a year earlier, due to a drop in earnings from
hotel operations and other operating income. 
    
    -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD 
    - Palm oil firm First Resources reported a 29.9 percent jump
in net profit for the first quarter to S$63.568 million and said
it expects palm oil demand to be well supported at current
prices, backed by consumption growth in emerging markets.
 
    
    -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD 
    - Property developer Yanlord Land said its net profit for
the first three months of 2013 dropped by half to 67.3 million
yuan ($10.95 million), while revenue more than tripled to 1.7
billion yuan. 
    
    -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said net profit for the first
quarter dropped 19.9 percent to 151.49 billion Indonesian rupiah
($15.6 million), weighed down by higher costs of sales and
operating expenses. 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
    - Golden Agri, the world's second-largest palm oil
plantation company, reported first-quarter net profit of $112.8
million, down 30.4 percent from a year earlier, hurt by lower
international crude palm oil prices and high raw material
prices. 
    
    -- SUPER GROUP LTD 
    - Instant food and beverage manufacturer Super Group posted
S$22.1 million in net profit for the first quarter, up 25
percent on the year on strong food ingredients sales and
effective cost management. 
       
    -- STRAITS TRADING CO, WBL CORP, UNITED
ENGINEERS LTD     
    - Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading decided to accept
an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United
Engineers Ltd. 
             
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei to rise for 3rd day; gains may be limited        
 > Wall St ends near flat after recent highs               
 > U.S. bonds prices fall as retail data hint at recovery 
 > Dollar up for 3rd day; US retail sales help           
 > Gold falls 1 pct on fund outflow, economic hopes      
 > Oil falls as China demand slows; US gasoline sales dive 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
