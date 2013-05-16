FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                                                                                 
                                         
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1658.78      0.51%     8.440
 USD/JPY                          102.05      -0.18%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9365          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1387.44     -0.35%    -4.850
 US CRUDE                         94.13       -0.18%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        15275.69     0.40%     60.44
 ASIA ADRS                        147.83       0.54%      0.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid
growth 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia
retreats 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines, caught between the rapid emergence of
Gulf carriers and low-cost Asian rivals, is attempting a big
strategy overhaul to revive growth, pushing into the low-cost
segment and expanding its regional network. 
    
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 
    - Petra Foods posted a net loss of $14.9 million for the
first three months of 2013 due to a weak performance in the
cocoa division and exceptional charges on the planned divestment
of the cocoa ingredients division. It made a $16.3 million net
profit a year earlier. 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED 
    - Offshore service provider Ezion Holdings received a letter
of intent with a contract value of about $80.3 million over a
four-year period to provide a service rig to an Asian-based
national oil company that it did not identify. 
    
    -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LTD 
    - Asian Pay Television Trust has tightened the price range
for its Singapore initial public offering that could raise
around $1.1 billion. About 80 percent of the proceeds will be
used to buy the stakes held in TBC Group from the Macquarie
International Infrastructure Fund and MKOF Media Investment Ltd,
another Macquarie fund.  
                
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD  
    - SingTel's results for fiscal year 2013 were in line with
Moody's expectations, despite negative revenue growth on the
year, which has no immediate impact on SingTel's Aa3 current
rating and stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service.
  
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP  
    - Noble Group's results for the first quarter of the year
were weak but have no immediate impact on its Baa3 rating and
stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service. Noble reported a
62 percent drop in net profit for the quarter. 
         
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to scale multiyear highs on yen, Wall St.   
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs, Google jumps         
 > US Treasuries rise on weak manufacturing, inflation   
 > Euro slips to six-week low on weak euro zone GDP     
 > Gold below $1,400, down 2 pct on econ optimism       
 > Oil gains $1 on US equity rally                       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.