Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 20
May 20, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT---------
                                                                                         
                                             
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1667.47      1.03%    17.000
 USD/JPY                          102.77      -0.15%    -0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9559          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1347.24     -0.84%   -11.460
 US CRUDE                         95.85       -0.18%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        15354.40     0.80%    121.18
 ASIA ADRS                        146.97       1.24%      1.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar soars, stocks set new highs on Fed QE
exit talk 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index up; Singapore airlines weak after
results 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Biosensors International, which develops and produces
medical devices, said a new drug-eluting stent, BioMatrix
NeoFlex, received approval to enter the European market.
 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Singapore industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries has
set up a joint venture with a subsidiary of Oman Oil Co to
develop centralised utilities facilities for the Duqm Special
Economic Zone. Sembcorp holds a 35 percent stake in the venture,
which has initial share capital of 1 million Omani rial ($2.6
million). 
    - Sembcorp Industries plans to increase the maximum
aggregate amount of a multicurrency medium term note programme
to S$2 billion from S$1.5 billion 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways posted a fourth-quarter net
loss of S$15.4 million, against a net loss of S$16.4 million in
the same period last year. It attributed the results to a share
loss and impairment of a loan to an associate. 
   
    -- WE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - WE Holdings, an electronic components distributor and
manufacturer, plans to acquire 20 percent of Myanmar-based
Dragon Cement Co Ltd for about $20 million, with an option to
buy another 20 percent in three months from the completion of
the proposed acquisition. 
    - WE Holdings also said it plans to sell its electronic
distribution unit to Singapore-listed Serial System Ltd
 to focus on business opportunities in Myanmar.
 
             
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to scale fresh 5-1/2-year highs             
 > Dow, S&P end at records, stocks mark 4th week of gains 
 > US Treasuries prices fall on improved consumer data   
 > Yen bounces off lows, eyes on BOJ and Bernanke       
 > Spot gold falls 1.5 pct; silver down 4 pct           
 > Oil rallies for 3rd day, shrugging off firm dollar    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
