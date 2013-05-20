Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT--------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1667.47 1.03% 17.000 USD/JPY 102.77 -0.15% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9559 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1347.24 -0.84% -11.460 US CRUDE 95.85 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 15354.40 0.80% 121.18 ASIA ADRS 146.97 1.24% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar soars, stocks set new highs on Fed QE exit talk SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index up; Singapore airlines weak after results STOCKS TO WATCH -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors International, which develops and produces medical devices, said a new drug-eluting stent, BioMatrix NeoFlex, received approval to enter the European market. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Singapore industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries has set up a joint venture with a subsidiary of Oman Oil Co to develop centralised utilities facilities for the Duqm Special Economic Zone. Sembcorp holds a 35 percent stake in the venture, which has initial share capital of 1 million Omani rial ($2.6 million). - Sembcorp Industries plans to increase the maximum aggregate amount of a multicurrency medium term note programme to S$2 billion from S$1.5 billion -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways posted a fourth-quarter net loss of S$15.4 million, against a net loss of S$16.4 million in the same period last year. It attributed the results to a share loss and impairment of a loan to an associate. -- WE HOLDINGS LTD - WE Holdings, an electronic components distributor and manufacturer, plans to acquire 20 percent of Myanmar-based Dragon Cement Co Ltd for about $20 million, with an option to buy another 20 percent in three months from the completion of the proposed acquisition. - WE Holdings also said it plans to sell its electronic distribution unit to Singapore-listed Serial System Ltd to focus on business opportunities in Myanmar. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to scale fresh 5-1/2-year highs > Dow, S&P end at records, stocks mark 4th week of gains > US Treasuries prices fall on improved consumer data > Yen bounces off lows, eyes on BOJ and Bernanke > Spot gold falls 1.5 pct; silver down 4 pct > Oil rallies for 3rd day, shrugging off firm dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: