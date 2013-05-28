FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 28
May 28, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                                                                                            
                                              
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1649.6      -0.06%    -0.910
 USD/JPY                          101.32       0.39%     0.390
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0354          --     0.025
 SPOT GOLD                        1395.31      0.07%     1.030
 US CRUDE                         93.91       -0.25%    -0.240
 DOW JONES                        15303.10     0.06%      8.60
 ASIA ADRS                        139.79      -1.85%     -2.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------                              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks claw back ground as markets
steady 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak global market knocks region off highs;
Philippine lags 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - SPH aims to make S$1.048 billion ($829 million) by selling
part of a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose assets are
two shopping malls, in what could be Singapore's third-biggest
IPO this year. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Australian property firm GPT Group said it has
abandoned its bid to buy smaller rival Australand Property
Group's most valuable assets, including its $2.4
billion investment property portfolio. Australand is a
diversified property group 59 percent owned by Singapore-based
property group CapitaLand.
       
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board has approved
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's plan to take control of
loss-making rival Tiger Australia, owned by Singapore Airlines'
 budget associate Tiger Airways Holdings.
   
        
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has secured a
$596 million contract from Noble Corp for building an ultra-high
specification jackup rig with option for an additional unit for
use in the UK sector of the North Sea. 
     
    -- GUOCOLAND LTD 
    - Guocoland has issued S$200 million ($158.6 million) in
aggregate principal amount of 4.7 percent senior perpetual
securities under its S$3 billion ($2.4 billion) multicurrency
medium term note programme. 
    
    -- FRAGRANCE GROUP LTD 
    - Fragrance Group announced the establishment of a S$1
billion multicurrency medium term note programme, appointing DBS
Bank Ltd to act as the sole arranger. 
    
