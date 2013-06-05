FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 5
June 5, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                                                                                         
                                             
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1631.38     -0.55%    -9.040
 USD/JPY                          100.16       0.16%     0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1462          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1398.31     -0.05%    -0.730
 US CRUDE                         93.75        0.47%     0.440
 DOW JONES                        15177.54    -0.50%    -76.49
 ASIA ADRS                        137.36       1.32%      1.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks buck global trend, close down;
dollar firms 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Industrial Trust on Tuesday issued 10.9 million
new units at an issue price of S$1.5263 per unit, according to
the trust's distribution reinvestment plan. The new units will
start trading on June 5. 
    
    -- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD 
    - United Fiber System, which has construction, property and
forestry businesses, has terminated a S$2.24 billion ($1.8
billion) plan to buy PT Golden Energy Mines
TBK.  
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel Offshore and Marine, a unit of Keppel Corp, has won
an $800 million order from Azerbaijan to build a semisubmersible
drilling rig through its subsidiaries. 
    
    -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD 
    - Healthway Medical Corp, a healthcare medical group, has
completed a proposed placement of up to 97.5 million shares at a
placement price of S$0.1026 per placement share. 
     
    
   MARKET NEWS
    
 > Nikkei opens up 0.24 percent                             
 > Wall St. ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus  
 > US Treasury prices edge down ahead of payrolls data     
 > Dollar inches up before jobs test, AUD on the defensive 
 > Gold falls 1 pct as India extends bullion import ban   
 > Brent oil up 1 pct on S.Korea import rebate rumor       
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
