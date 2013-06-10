FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 10
June 10, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                                                                              
                                       
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1643.38      1.28%    20.820
 USD/JPY                          98.17        0.66%     0.640
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1718          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1385.24      0.10%     1.350
 US CRUDE                         96.19        0.17%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        15248.12     1.38%    207.50
 ASIA ADRS                        135.85       1.21%      1.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stock market cautious on China growth
worries, dollar up   
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PETRA FOOD LTD 
    - European Union regulators gave the green light on Friday
for Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the
cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods. 
 
 
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd planned to
sell a hotel and a mall to OUE Hospitality Real Estate
Investment Trust, which will form part of OUE Hospitality Trust.
The deal will result in a minimum S$1.359 billion ($1.09
billion) cash proceeds, which will be used to pay down existing
debt of S$750 million. Listing of the OUE Hospitality Trust is
expected in the third quarter of 2013. 
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PROPERTY PRICES 
    - Resale prices of non-landed private homes eased slightly
in May amid weak transaction volumes, flash estimates from the
Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) showed.
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust issued 162 million new shares
at S$0.885 per unit in a private placement, as part of efforts
to raise no less than S$200 million to help fund the acquisition
of Park Hotel Clarke Quay.  
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Britain's Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply
engines and support 50 of Singapore Airlines' Boeing Dreamliner
jets in a deal worth $4 billion at list prices. 

    -- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD 
    - Pineapple grower Del Monte Pacific Ltd said the company's
listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange will proceed as
scheduled on June 10.  
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP      
 > Wall St. rallies after US jobs data, ends up for week  
 > US bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying      
 > Dollar rebounds as US jobs data shows econ resilience 
 > Gold falls 2 pct as US jobs data dims stimulus hope  
 > Oil gains $1 as US equities rally on jobs data        
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
