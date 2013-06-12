FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 12
June 12, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                                                                                     
                                           
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1626.13     -1.02%   -16.680
 USD/JPY                          96.21        0.21%     0.200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1846          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1377.14     -0.13%    -1.850
 US CRUDE                         94.92       -0.48%    -0.460
 DOW JONES                        15122.02    -0.76%   -116.57
 ASIA ADRS                        135.09      -1.10%     -1.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit by stimulus fears; yen soars on
BOJ inaction 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines drop on
outflow worries 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - UNITED ENGINEERS LTD 
    United Engineers Ltd proposed renounceable underwritten
one-for-one rights issue of up to 327 million new ordinary
shares, which would raise gross proceeds of up to approximately
S$490 million ($389.7 million). 
    
    - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    Australian satellite communications company NewSat has
flagged its interest in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd's A$2
billion ($1.9 billion) sale of its Australian unit, Optus
Satellite, said The Australian newspaper. 
    
    - DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    DBS would still want to buy Temasek Holdings' entire stake
in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Peter Seah, chairman of Southeast
Asia's biggest lender, was quoted as saying in The Business
Times newspaper. The bank extended its agreement with Temasek
for two months after Indonesia's central bank approved the deal
but capped DBS' share at 40 percent.
       
    - CAPITALAND LIMITED 
    CapitaLand Limited plans to repurchase a principal amount of
S$100 million of S$1.2 billion in 2.875 percent convertible
bonds due 2016. 
    
    - ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT  
    Ascendas Hospitality Trust plans to open a pro-rata and
non-renounceable preferential offering of 64 million shares on
June 12, at an issue price of S$0.88 per new share, as part of
its equity fund raising that also includes a private placement
of 162 million shares.  
    
    - MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    Midas Holdings said its joint venture company had secured a
1.26 billion yuan ($205 million) contract from Shenzhen Metro
Group Co Ltd to supply train cars. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to fall on strong yen, weak global stocks     
 > Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading               
 > US bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers            
 > Yen jumps sharply after BOJ refrains from new measures 
 > Gold down, worries over central bank stimulus weigh    
 > Oil pares losses despite fears of cbank tightening      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
