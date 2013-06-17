Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59% -9.630 USD/JPY 94.35 0.3% 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1438 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1389.96 -0.02% -0.240 US CRUDE 97.68 -0.17% -0.170 DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90 ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, yen soars on central bank uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but caution remains STOCKS TO WATCH - UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LTD Singapore's central bank censured a record 20 banks on Friday after it found more than 100 traders in the city state tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates. - YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings plans to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 289 million new shares at S$0.38 per share to fund the proposed acquisition of 80 percent interest in a property project in Myanmar. - MARCO POLO MARINE LTD Marco Polo Marine, which provides offshore supply vessel chartering services, plans to establish a S$300 million multicurrency medium term loan programme for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of borrowings, and financing investments and general working capital. - CAPITALAND LTD Property developer CapitaLand Limited announced the repurchase of a principal amount of S$60 million of its S$1.3 billion in 3.125 percent convertible bonds due 2018. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall on firm yen, languishes in bear market > Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on Fed > US bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low > Currencies subdued as key event risk looms > Gold posts weekly gain on physical demand, weak S&P > US crude touches nine-month high > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: