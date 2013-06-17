FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
June 17, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
                                                                                       
                                            
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1626.73     -0.59%    -9.630
 USD/JPY                          94.35         0.3%     0.280
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1438          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1389.96     -0.02%    -0.240
 US CRUDE                         97.68       -0.17%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        15070.18    -0.70%   -105.90
 ASIA ADRS                        133.39      -2.28%     -3.11
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, yen soars on central bank
uncertainty 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but
caution remains 
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH     
    - UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD, OVERSEA-CHINESE
BANKING CORPORATION LTD 
    Singapore's central bank censured a record 20 banks on
Friday after it found more than 100 traders in the city state
tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates. 
 
    
    - YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings
plans to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue
of up to 289 million new shares at S$0.38 per share to fund the
proposed acquisition of 80 percent interest in a property
project in Myanmar. 
    
    - MARCO POLO MARINE LTD 
    Marco Polo Marine, which provides offshore supply vessel
chartering services, plans to establish a S$300 million
multicurrency medium term loan programme for general corporate
purposes, including refinancing of borrowings, and financing
investments and general working capital. 
    
    - CAPITALAND LTD 
    Property developer CapitaLand Limited announced the
repurchase of a principal amount of S$60 million of its S$1.3
billion in 3.125 percent convertible bonds due 2018.
 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei set to fall on firm yen, languishes in bear market 
 > Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on Fed             
 > US bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low       
 > Currencies subdued as key event risk looms             
 > Gold posts weekly gain on physical demand, weak S&P    
 > US crude touches nine-month high                        
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.