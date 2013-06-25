FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 25
June 25, 2013 / 12:21 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1573.09     -1.21%   -19.340
 USD/JPY                          97.65       -0.07%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5256          --    -0.019
 SPOT GOLD                        1283.06      0.14%     1.770
 US CRUDE                         94.85       -0.35%    -0.330
 DOW JONES                        14659.56    -0.94%   -139.84
 ASIA ADRS                        128.30      -2.35%     -3.08
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, dollar eases 
    SE Asia Stocks-Decline on China worries, outflows 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    The Singapore property firm, which plans to raise up to $800
million via its hotel REIT, will hold an extraordinary general
meeting on Tuesday to seek approval for the proposed disposal of
a hotel and retail mall to its REIT.
  
    
    SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    The company said it had completed the sale of its 49 percent
stake in Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines. In
December, Delta agreed to pay $360 million for Singapore
Airlines' entire shareholding in the UK-based airline group.
  
    
    LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    The construction and property group said its wholly owned
subsidiary Lian Beng Construction (1988) Pte Ltd had won an
order worth S$115 million ($89.9 million). 
    
    CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD 
    The company said it is launching an offer for all remaining
shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca, once the
target of a bidding war with Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq
.  
    
    OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD 
    The property developer said its wholly owned subsidiary had
acquired a leasehold site in Malaysia's Johor Bahru for about
S$40 million ($31.3 million) 
    
