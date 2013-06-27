FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 27
June 27, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

                                                                                         
                                             
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1603.26      0.96%    15.230
 USD/JPY                          97.68       -0.04%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.539           --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1231.32      0.50%     6.080
 US CRUDE                         95.37       -0.14%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        14910.14     1.02%    149.83
 ASIA ADRS                        131.03       0.52%      0.68
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar gain after GDP data eases Fed
fears 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance;
Manila leads 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC
HOLDINGS LTD 
    Myanmar's lower house of parliament agreed on Wednesday to
delay the awarding of two telecoms licenses until a new
telecommunications law comes into force. The announcement of the
winners had been scheduled for Thursday.
    Singapore Telecommunications and its partners are on the
short-list. A consortium led by the Digicel Group, including
Singapore's Yoma Strategic Holdings, is also bidding for one of
the two licenses. 
    
    - KEPPEL REIT 
    Keppel REIT has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a
freehold commercial building in Melbourne's central business
district for A$160.2 million ($149 million). The purchase is
expected to be immediately accretive to Keppel REIT's
distribution per unit (DPU). 
    
    - SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    Sembcorp Industries' joint venture in India, Thermal
Powertech Corporation India (TPCIL), has signed an agreement
with a subsidiary of Coal India for a 20-year coal supply to
feed a power plant, which is scheduled to start operation in the
second half of 2014. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

