Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1613.2 0.62% 9.940 USD/JPY 98.46 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4758 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1206.66 0.60% 7.170 US CRUDE 96.82 -0.24% -0.230 DOW JONES 15024.49 0.77% 114.35 ASIA ADRS 133.46 1.86% 2.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds extend gains on easing fear of early Fed exit SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears STOCKS TO WATCH - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD Singapore Telecommunications and Yoma Strategic Holdings lost in the bid for Myanmar's telecommunications services licences. Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo won the two licences. - SATS LTD SATS Investment Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of airport terminal service provider SATS Ltd, plans to sell its 40 percent stake in Adel Abuljadayel Flight Catering Company for $18.4 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens higher as Fed exit concerns ease > Wall St rallies for 3rd day as Fed concerns fade > US Treasuries prices gain after 7-year debt sale > Dollar resilient as Fed tackles 'tapering' fears > Gold sinks below $1,200 for 1st time in nearly 3 years > Oil rises amid talk Fed will continue stimulus for now > Key political risks to watch in Singapore