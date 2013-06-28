FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
June 28, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                                                                                              
                                               
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1613.2       0.62%     9.940
 USD/JPY                          98.46        0.12%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4758          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1206.66      0.60%     7.170
 US CRUDE                         96.82       -0.24%    -0.230
 DOW JONES                        15024.49     0.77%    114.35
 ASIA ADRS                        133.46       1.86%      2.43
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                
 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds extend gains on easing fear of
early Fed exit 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC
HOLDINGS LTD 
    Singapore Telecommunications and Yoma Strategic Holdings
lost in the bid for Myanmar's telecommunications services
licences. Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo
 won the two licences.  
    
    - SATS LTD 
    SATS Investment Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
airport terminal service provider SATS Ltd, plans to sell its 40
percent stake in Adel Abuljadayel Flight Catering Company for
$18.4 million. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei opens higher as Fed exit concerns ease            
 > Wall St rallies for 3rd day as Fed concerns fade         
 > US Treasuries prices gain after 7-year debt sale        
 > Dollar resilient as Fed tackles 'tapering' fears       
 > Gold sinks below $1,200 for 1st time in nearly 3 years 
 > Oil rises amid talk Fed will continue stimulus for now  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
