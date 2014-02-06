Singapore shares rebound after encouraging manufacturing PMI

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Singapore shares were headed for their biggest daily gain in four months on Thursday, supported by strong manufacturing activity data.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.97 percent to 2,988.5 as of 0451 GMT. The bourse regained its footing after five consecutive days of losses. On Wednesday, the index closed lower after a strong start.

Asian shares took a tentative step forward from five-month lows, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 1 percent.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.5 last month from 49.7 in December, when the manufacturing sector contracted for the first time in 10 months.

Brokerage CIMB called the figure an “encouraging start”, however it remained cautious on the prospects of global manufacturing.

“Global manufacturing’s prospects remain mixed, perhaps a reflection of manufacturers ‘taking it easy’ after the year-end festive demand. A clearer picture should emerge from 2Q14,” CIMB said in its report.

Thai Beverage Pcl was the top performer in the index and was headed for its biggest daily gain in almost two months. The shares rose nearly 3 percent, rebounding from three consecutive sessions of daily losses. Other gainers included Noble Group Ltd, up 2.7 percent.

In the broader market, small cap stock Dukang Distillers Holdings tumbled 24 percent to S$0.20, its lowest since June 2009. More than 30 million shares changed hands, almost nine times its 30-day average trading volume.

Dukang Distillers said it expects its overall revenue and earnings to be significantly lower for the quarter ended December compared with a year earlier.