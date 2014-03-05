FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore shares up 2nd day, led by commodity firms
March 5, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore shares up 2nd day, led by commodity firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose slightly on Wednesday, heading for a second consecutive session of gains, with commodity firms Noble Group Ltd and Olam International Ltd among the biggest gainers.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.7 percent higher.

The prices of soft commodities have been rising over the past couple of months due to dry weather in key producing parts of the world such as Brazil, California and Southeast Asia, Barclays said in a report.

Political unrest in Ukraine and Russia also threatens supplies from that part of the world, Barclays said. “We believe Wilmar, Olam, Noble and Golden Agri (in that order) benefit most from the extraneous threats to the supply of soft commodities that have been emerging in the past two months.”

Olam shares soared 6.4 percent to a nine-month high of S$1.915, with 12.7 million shares changing hands as of 0429 GMT, more than 2.5 times its average 30-day daily trading volume.

Noble shares rose 3.8 percent to a two-month high of S$1.08, with trading volume more than 1.5 times the 30-day daily average, extending gains from Tuesday after sources told Reuters that China’s biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to buy its agribusiness arm. (Reporting By Brian Leonal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

