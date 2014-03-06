FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore index up for 3rd day straight; led by palm oil stocks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore index up for 3rd day straight; led by palm oil stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks were headed for their third session of gains on Thursday, led by palm oil companies as a strong rise in the edible oil boosted their shares.

The benchmark Straits Times index was up 0.3 percent to 3,126.95 points as of 0350 GMT.

The broader Asian market rose on diplomatic efforts made to moderate the crisis over Ukraine. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, which is most sensitive to palm oil prices among its peers due to its large free float, rose as much as 1.7 percent to a 3-1/2-month high of S$0.60.

Wilmar International Ltd jumped 1.7 percent to a three-month high of S$3.55.

Malaysian palm oil futures hit a 17-month high on Wednesday as dry weather is expected to threaten production in Southeast Asia. Strong demand for blending from Indonesia’s biofuel sector is expected to further boost prices, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said.

The worst performer on the index, Thai Beverage PCL , slumped more than 3 percent to S$0.60, snapping a four-day winning streak during which the stock surged nearly 22 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.