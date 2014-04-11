FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hongkong Land hits over 6-month high; Singapore index inches down
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2014 / 5:34 AM / 3 years ago

Hongkong Land hits over 6-month high; Singapore index inches down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd’s shares surged to their highest in more than six months, while the Singapore index inched down as an escalating selloff on Wall Street spread to Asia.

The property developer’s shares rose as much as 2.4 percent to an intraday high of $6.85, its highest since Sept. 20.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.2 percent to 3,198.56 by 0459 GMT, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent.

Among other gainers, the inter-linked Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd regained earlier losses from the previous day, advancing 1.5 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

“The Jardine group has a lot of business interests in Indonesia, so they’re moving as a proxy to the Indonesian elections,” said a Singapore-based dealer, attributing the stocks’ movement to uncertainties in Indonesia’s political scene. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.