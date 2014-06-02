Singapore Press Holdings outperforms muted Singapore index

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Singapore shares inched up on Monday, led by gains in media conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Ltd, as Wall Street posted another record close and data showed China’s factory activity expanding at the fastest pace in five months.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.8 in May from April’s 50.4, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, reinforcing views that the world’s second-largest economy is regaining momentum.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.1 percent at 3,299.20, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Singapore Press Holdings was the best performer on the index, edging up 1.7 percent at S$4.17, on bargain-hunting after falling as much as 3.5 percent on Friday.

Oil companies also posted fairly decent gains, with Keppel Corp Ltd leading with a 0.9 percent rise. Sembcorp Industries Ltd ticked up 0.2 percent while Sembcorp Marine Ltd was down 0.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, shares in Tiger Airways fell 8.5 percent after the loss-making carrier said it was looking at various fund raising options. The stock had jumped as much as 21.1 percent on Friday, its highest in nearly seven months, on what traders said was speculation that Tiger’s largest shareholder, Singapore Airlines Ltd, was planning to increase its stake in the company.

Among other stocks, shares of Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd recovered from near eight-month lows hit on Friday after reports that its chief executive has been accused of wrongdoing by a Shenzhen-listed company that he has invested in.

The stock was up 5 percent, after plunging as much as 11.9 percent on Friday to an intraday low of S$0.995. Yangzijiang also topped the most traded stock on the bourse by value, with the number of shares changing hands more than 3 times its 30 day trading average.

Yangzijian said in a statement that its chief executive denied any wrongdoing and that no allegations have been made against the company itself.

ADVISORY: There will be no longer be a Singapore midday stock market reports from Monday, June 9. Please direct any queries to Asia Markets Editor Nachum Kaplan on nachum.kaplan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)