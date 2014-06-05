FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore shares slip as weak China data hits Asian markets
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore shares slip as weak China data hits Asian markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares tracked losses in regional markets, as data from China showing a slowdown in its services sector dampened market sentiment, while Frasers Centrepoint Ltd extended losses after announcing a surprise bid for an Australian firm.

The main Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at 3,276.12, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent.

HSBC/Markit’s measure of China’s services sector dropped to 50.7 in May from April’s 51.4, raising questions on whether Beijing needs to do more to put a floor beneath growth.

Frasers Centrepoint continued to fall for a second day after the property developer made a surprise A$2.6 billion ($2.41 billion) cash takeover bid for Australand Property Group , trumping an offer from Australian firm Stockland Corp Ltd SGP.AX. Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at S$1.81.

CIMB maintained its “add” rating on the stock with a target price of S$2.09, saying the deal makes strategic sense though it has a slightly negative financial impact. The brokerage said it would revise its rating if a bidding war occurs and Frasers Centrepoint significantly overpays for Australand.

Among other stocks, shares of semiconductor packaging firm Stats Chippac Ltd dropped 7.3 percent to S$0.57 after soaring as much as 25.5 percent on Wednesday.

In response to a trading query from the bourse, Stats Chippac said it had been approached by other parties about a possible acquisition of the company after it announced an expression of interest from a third party in mid-May.

Bucking the trend, W Corporation Ltd jumped 7.4 percent, stretching gains into a third straight session after announcing a S$490.9 million ($391 million) reverse takeover by e-commerce firm YuuZoo on Tuesday.

Many penny stocks were actively traded. Blumont Group Ltd, LionGold Corp Ltd and Asiasons Ltd, three companies at the centre of a penny stock crash in October, saw trading volumes run up as much as 5 times versus their 30-day average. Shares in Blumont, LionGold and Asiasons were up 9.7 percent, 4.7 percent and 16.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.