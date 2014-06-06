FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore index rises on ECB easing, Wall Street gains
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 6, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore index rises on ECB easing, Wall Street gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - The Singapore index rose on Friday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, as shares rode on rising momentum in Asian markets after the European Central Bank released its latest stimulus package.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent at 3,293.48, though it was little changed on the week, due mainly to a sharp fall on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent.

Shares were also led higher by optimism in U.S. markets, with the S&P 500 and Dow notching another record close.

“Markets are playing on a mixture of the ECB easing and Wall street,” said OCBC investment analyst Carey Wong. “We think there are also more shorts being covered today.”

ComfortDelgro Ltd shares led the gains on the index, rising 2.5 percent to an intra-day high of S$2.47 as investors continued to pour into transport stocks. The stock was just one cent away from its record high hit in May 2007.

Banks also saw gains and were among the top traded stocks, with DBS Ltd rising 0.5 percent, UOB Ltd edging up 0.7 percent and OCBC Ltd 0.1 percent firmer.

Commodities trader Olam International Ltd was down 1.2 percent, after a surprise 9.9 percent surge in late trading on Thursday.

Investors will be looking to the U.S. payrolls report due later on Friday to gauge market performance next week. ADVISORY: There will no longer be a Singapore midday stock market reports from Monday, June 9. Please direct any queries to Asia Markets Editor Nachum Kaplan at nachum.kaplan@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.