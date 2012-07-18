FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 18
July 18, 2012 / 12:21 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1363.67      0.74%    10.030
 USD/JPY                          79.03       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5061          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1583.9       0.06%     1.010
 US CRUDE                         88.97       -0.28%    -0.250
 DOW JONES                        12805.54     0.62%     78.33
 ASIA ADRS                        114.89       0.21%      0.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy
view 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes;
Malaysia at record high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE 
ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP
 
    - Thai Beverage PCL said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy
stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave
 and Asia Pacific Breweries from
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALL TRUST 
    - CapitaMall Trust said its distributable income rose 5.5
percent in the second quarter to S$79.6 million from a year ago,
helped by higher gross revenue from its shopping malls.
 
    
    -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its
distribution per unit for April-June rose 10.3 percent to 3.53
Singapore cents from a year ago, helped by positive rental
reversions and higher gross revenue due to acquisitions and the
completion of development projects. 
    
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD 
    - Logistics firm Keppel T&T said its second-quarter net
profit fell 19.2 percent to S$14.3 million from a year ago, hurt
by an increase in overheads and lower sundry income.
 
    
 > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally                
 > Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St         
 > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action         
 > Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing    
 > Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help       
 > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open         
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

