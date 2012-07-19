FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 19
#Banks
July 19, 2012 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1372.78      0.67%     9.110
 USD/JPY                          78.77       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4942          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1573.3       0.06%     1.010
 US CRUDE                         89.92        0.06%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        12908.70     0.81%    103.16
 ASIA ADRS                        115.31       0.37%      0.42
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro drops, bonds rise after Merkel comments 
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Bernanke's gloomy economic views weigh
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE, THAI BEVERAGE PCL,
OCBC, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES 
    - Companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, including Thai Beverage, have agreed to pay
$3.02 billion to buy stakes in conglomerage Fraser and Neave and
affiliated brewery Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese
Banking Group.  
    
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Keppel Land reported a 87.5 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit to S$94.7 million, lifted by the property developer's
high-end residential project in Singapore and K-REIT Asia
, a real estate investment trust that it sponsors.
 
    
    --  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange announced on Thursday that it is
toughening its entry criteria for companies wanting to list on
its main market, a move it said was aimed at making it more
attractive for larger companies to go public in the city state. 
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei up after Wall St gains, tackles 25-day average  
 > S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits           
 > Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail          
 > Euro declines across the board, weighed by Merkel    
 > Gold down on uncertain Fed outlook, euro debt fear   
 > Oil at 7-2k peak on Middle East tensions, strong gas  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Michael Perry)

