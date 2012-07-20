Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1376.51 0.27% 3.730 USD/JPY 78.74 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5094 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1584.29 0.19% 3.000 US CRUDE 92.12 -0.58% -0.540 DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27% 34.66 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92% 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift stocks, commodities broadly higher SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-year high; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES , THAI BEVERAGE - Heieneken said in a statement it has made an offer to acquire F&N's direct and indirect interests in brewer APB at S$50.00 per APB share, or for a total of S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion). -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, a deal that would create the world's third-largest exchange group. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest oil rig builder, on Thursday reported a 35 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, lifted by contributions from its property division. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust said on Thursday its April-June distribution per unit rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 1.70 Singapore cents, helped by its seven Japan assets as well as its four acquisitions in South Korea and Malaysia. -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said on Thursday it had secured a S$166 million ($132.4 million) contract from Cebu Air to provide fleet management and maintenance, repair and overhaul services over five years. With the latest contract, the total revenue of SIA Engineering contracts with Cebu Air will grow to S$236 million, it said. -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Suntec REIT posted on Thursday a 6.8 percent fall in second-quarter distribution per unit to 2.36 Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by lower income from Suntec City Mall and the sale of Chijmes. MARKET NEWS > Technology earnings boost Wall Street > US bond prices fall, yields near record lows > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt > Gold rebounds on oil rally, technical buying > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)