FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 20
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airport Services
July 20, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1376.51      0.27%     3.730
 USD/JPY                          78.74        0.23%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5094          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1584.29      0.19%     3.000
 US CRUDE                         92.12       -0.58%    -0.540
 DOW JONES                        12943.36     0.27%     34.66
 ASIA ADRS                        116.37       0.92%      1.06
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift stocks, commodities broadly
higher 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore near 1-year high; others mixed
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
, THAI BEVERAGE 
    - Heieneken said in a statement it has made an
offer to acquire F&N's direct and indirect interests in brewer
APB at S$50.00 per APB share, or for a total of S$5.1 billion
($4.1 billion).  
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with
the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound
($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, a deal
that would create the world's third-largest exchange group.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest oil rig
builder, on Thursday reported a 35 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit, lifted by contributions from its
property division. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 
    - Mapletree Logistics Trust said on Thursday its April-June
distribution per unit rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 1.70
Singapore cents, helped by its seven Japan assets as well as its
four acquisitions in South Korea and Malaysia. 
    
    -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD 
    - SIA Engineering said on Thursday it had secured a S$166
million ($132.4 million) contract from Cebu Air to
provide fleet management and maintenance, repair and overhaul
services over five years. With the latest contract, the total
revenue of SIA Engineering contracts with Cebu Air will grow to
S$236 million, it said. 
    
    -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Suntec REIT posted on Thursday a 6.8 percent fall in
second-quarter distribution per unit to 2.36 Singapore cents
from a year earlier, hurt by lower income from Suntec City Mall
and the sale of Chijmes. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Technology earnings boost Wall Street                  
 > US bond prices fall, yields near record lows          
 > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt  
 > Gold rebounds on oil rally, technical buying         
 > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.