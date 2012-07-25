Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.31 -0.9% -12.210 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.3858 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1580.09 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE 88.22 -0.32% -0.280 DOW JONES 12617.32 -0.82% -104.14 ASIA ADRS 111.74 -0.53% -0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on European debt fears SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking shares lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- IHH HEALTHCARE - Asia's largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd will make its trading debut on the Singapore and Kuala Lumpur exchange in the world's third-largest listing this year. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange and Australia's ASX said they will each establish a presence in each other's co-location data centre. From September, SGX's co-location data centre in Singapore will host the ASX hub, providing direct connectivity to the ASX 24 futures market based at the ASX Australian Liquidity Centre in Sydney. -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said its first quarter net profit rose 2.9 percent to S$70.1 million from a year ago, helped by higher revenue from its fleet management programme and line maintenance. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other industrial assets, said its distribution per unit for April-June rose 14 percent to 2.26 Singapore cents, driven by positive rental revisions and stable occupancies. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its second quarter distribution per unit rose 12 percent to 2.41 Singapore cents, supported by higher shopper traffic and tenant sales. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls > U.S. yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI > Gold edges up on euro zone fears, dollar limits gains > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)