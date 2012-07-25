FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 25
July 25, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1338.31      -0.9%   -12.210
 USD/JPY                          78.1        -0.09%    -0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.3858          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1580.09      0.02%     0.250
 US CRUDE                         88.22       -0.32%    -0.280
 DOW JONES                        12617.32    -0.82%   -104.14
 ASIA ADRS                        111.74      -0.53%     -0.59
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on European debt fears
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking
shares lead 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- IHH HEALTHCARE  
    - Asia's largest hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd will
make its trading debut on the Singapore and Kuala Lumpur
exchange in the world's third-largest listing this year.
 

    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange and Australia's ASX said they will each
establish a presence in each other's co-location data centre.
From September, SGX's co-location data centre in Singapore will
host the ASX hub, providing direct connectivity to the ASX 24
futures market based at the ASX Australian Liquidity Centre in
Sydney. 
    
    -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD 
    - SIA Engineering said its first quarter net profit rose 2.9
percent to S$70.1 million from a year ago, helped by higher
revenue from its fleet management programme and line
maintenance. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other
industrial assets, said its distribution per unit for April-June
rose 14 percent to 2.26 Singapore cents, driven by positive
rental revisions and stable occupancies. 
        
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 
    - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its second quarter distribution per unit rose 12 percent to 2.41
Singapore cents, supported by higher shopper traffic and tenant
sales. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls     
 > U.S. yields hit record lows in safe-haven buying      
 > Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI           
 > Gold edges up on euro zone fears, dollar limits gains 
 > Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
