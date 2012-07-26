Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03% -0.420 USD/JPY 78.1 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4092 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1602.38 -0.09% -1.500 US CRUDE 88.75 -0.25% -0.220 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47% 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14% -0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises on ECB talk, earnings buoy Dow SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines, the world's No.2 carrier by market value, warned that profits at its cargo and passenger units remain under pressure even as the rival to Emirates and Qatar Airways swung to an overall quarterly profit from a loss in the preceding three months. SIA reported first-quarter net profit of S$78 million, up from S$45 million a year ago. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns shopping malls and offices, reported a distribution per unit of 1.537 Singapore cents for the first quarter, driven by higher property income and exceeding its forecast by 20.6 percent. -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST - Frasers Commercial Trust said its third-quarter distribution per unit rose 23.2 percent to 1.70 Singapore cents, helped by higher contributions from its properties. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Medical device maker Biosensors said its first-quarter net profit jumped 44.7 percent to $32.6 million from a year ago, boosted by higher product revenue. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds from 7-week high, pressure persists > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > Prices ease but yields hold near record lows > Euro up from 2-year low, but gains expected to fade > Gold rises 1.5 pct on stimulus hopes for US, Europe > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)