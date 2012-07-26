FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 26
July 26, 2012 / 12:23 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1337.89     -0.03%    -0.420
 USD/JPY                          78.1        -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4092          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1602.38     -0.09%    -1.500
 US CRUDE                         88.75       -0.25%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        12676.05     0.47%     58.73
 ASIA ADRS                        111.58      -0.14%     -0.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises on ECB talk, earnings buoy
Dow 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines, the world's No.2 carrier by market
value, warned that profits at its cargo and passenger units
remain under pressure even as the rival to Emirates and Qatar
Airways swung to an overall quarterly profit from a loss in the
preceding three months.
    SIA reported first-quarter net profit of S$78 million, up
from S$45 million a year ago. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns shopping malls and
offices, reported a distribution per unit of 1.537 Singapore
cents for the first quarter, driven by higher property income
and exceeding its forecast by 20.6 percent. 
    
    -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 
    - Frasers Commercial Trust said its third-quarter
distribution per unit rose 23.2 percent to 1.70 Singapore cents,
helped by higher contributions from its properties.
 
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Medical device maker Biosensors said its first-quarter net
profit jumped 44.7 percent to $32.6 million from a year ago,
boosted by higher product revenue.          
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rebounds from 7-week high, pressure persists    
 > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises        
 > Prices ease but yields hold near record lows          
 > Euro up from 2-year low, but gains expected to fade  
 > Gold rises 1.5 pct on stimulus hopes for US, Europe  
 > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
