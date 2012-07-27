FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 27
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2012

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1360.02      1.65%    22.130
 USD/JPY                          78.25        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4412          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1614.16     -0.08%    -1.230
 US CRUDE                         89.22       -0.19%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        12887.93     1.67%    211.88
 ASIA ADRS                        114.22       2.37%      2.64
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stoks rally as ECB hints about
action 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to extend a
takeover offer for shares in Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific
Breweries by one week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser
and Neave said on Friday. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    - CapitaMalls Asia said its second-quarter net profit rose
40.7 percent to S$232 million from a year earlier, helped by
strong performance in its China, Singapore and Malaysia malls.
 
    
    -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS 
    - CDL Hospitality Trusts said its second-quarter income
distributed per stapled security rose 10.2 percent to 2.92
Singapore cents from a year earlier, boosted by a growth in
revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels.
 
    
    -- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD 
    - Parkson Retail, which owns department stores in Southeast
Asia, said it has agreed to acquire 41.8 percent in Sri Lanka's
Odel PLC, a retailer and lifestyle fashion brand, for
S$13.6 million. 
    
    -- SHENG SIONG GROUP 
    - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said its second-quarter
net profit dipped 2 percent to S$7 million compared with a year
earlier, hurt partly by a decline in gross profit margin due to
competitive price pressures. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak     
 > Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking       
 > Euro takes breather after short-covering rally       
 > Gold rises as ECB comment boosts easing hopes        
 > Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
