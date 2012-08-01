FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                        
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1379.32     -0.43%    -5.980
 USD/JPY                          78.12        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.473           --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.06     -0.01%    -0.230
 US CRUDE                         87.74       -0.36%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        13008.68    -0.49%    -64.33
 ASIA ADRS                        116.92       0.36%      0.42
  GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as markets hedge bets ahead of Fed,
ECB 
  SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia outperform in July 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
 
    - Thai Beverage obtained a key waiver from the Singapore
Exchange on Tuesday that will accelerate its move to become the
biggest shareholder of Fraser and Neave Ltd.
 
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell
3.3 percent TO S$385.9 million, hurt partly by smaller portfolio
gains.
    -- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Insurance firm Great Eastern said its second-quarter net
profit tumbled 31 percent to S$81.4 million from a year ago,
hurt by a weaker investment performance resulting from less
favourable market conditions. 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
