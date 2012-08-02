FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1375.32     -0.29%    -4.000
 USD/JPY                          78.35        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5342          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1601.6       0.19%     3.010
 US CRUDE                         88.74       -0.19%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        12971.06    -0.29%    -37.62
 ASIA ADRS                        116.55      -0.32%     -0.37
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar rallies after no Fed
action 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine lower; Singapore near
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 
    - OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, posted a 12
percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$648 million on
Thursday, helped by strong loan growth and a surge in trading
    -- CEREBOS PACIFIC LTD 
    - Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the
majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific
, on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority
shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos at more than S$2
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Fraser and Neave and its brewing affiliate Asia Pacific
Breweries have requested trading halts in their shares on
    -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD 
    - Public transport operator ComfortDelGro said its
subsidiary plans to acquire Australian bus company Deane's Bus
    -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD 
    - Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said its second quarter net
profit fell 13 percent to S$27.6 million, partly due to lower
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch                
 > Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid             
 > Dollar holds gains after Fed; all riding on ECB      
 > Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver, platinum slide 
 > Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement       
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)

