Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 2

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1375.32 -0.29% -4.000 USD/JPY 78.35 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5342 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1601.6 0.19% 3.010 US CRUDE 88.74 -0.19% -0.170 DOW JONES 12971.06 -0.29% -37.62 ASIA ADRS 116.55 -0.32% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar rallies after no Fed action SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine lower; Singapore near 1-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$648 million on Thursday, helped by strong loan growth and a surge in trading income. -- CEREBOS PACIFIC LTD - Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific , on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos at more than S$2 billion ($1.61 billion). -- FRASER AND NEAVE, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Fraser and Neave and its brewing affiliate Asia Pacific Breweries have requested trading halts in their shares on Thursday, pending the release of an announcement. -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD - Public transport operator ComfortDelGro said its subsidiary plans to acquire Australian bus company Deane's Bus Lines Pty Ltd and Transborder Express for A$53 million. -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD - Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said its second quarter net profit fell 13 percent to S$27.6 million, partly due to lower revenue from shipyard operations and its shipbuilding segment. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch > Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid > Dollar holds gains after Fed; all riding on ECB > Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver, platinum slide > Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement > Key political risks to watch in Singapore (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)