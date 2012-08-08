FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
#Banks
August 8, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1401.35      0.51%     7.120
 USD/JPY                          78.58        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6266          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1610.35     -0.02%    -0.330
 US CRUDE                         93.29       -0.41%    -0.380
 DOW JONES                        13168.60     0.39%     51.09
 ASIA ADRS                        120.32       0.80%      0.96
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-month high, oil rises on policy
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE
, THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share to
buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries from Fraser and
Neave, potentially hurting Dutch brewer Heineken's offer for the
maker of Tiger beer. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig
builder, said on Wednesday it has secured contracts worth about
$4 billion from Sete Brasil Participacoes S.A., for the design
and construction of five drillships. 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - United Overseas Bank, which on Tuesday capped a strong
earnings season for Singapore banks with a better-than-expected
profit rise, said its long-time chairman is stepping down next
year in a surprise move.
    It also said it was interested in buying the Asian asset
management businesses belonging to Dutch bank and insurer ING
 - which has a portfolio valued at about $54 billion -
if the price was right. 
    
    -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST 
    - Perennial China Retail Trust, which owns shopping malls,
said its second quarter distribution per unit was 0.96 Singapore
cents, in line with its forecast, and warned that operating
performance for two of its malls in Shenyang will remain
challenging for the next two quarters. 
    
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Yangzijiang said its second quarter net profit fell 9
percent to 878.2 million yuan from a year ago, hurt partly by a
rise in administrative expenses and finance cost. 
    
    -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Hanwell has received an offer from Singapore tycoon Oei
Hong Leong to acquire its 29.89 percent stake in Intraco for
S$18.6 million. The price offered by Oei was S$0.63, and
following the acquisition, he will make a general offer to
acquire all the Intraco shares he does not already own.
 
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

