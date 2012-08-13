FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13
August 13, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.87      0.22%     3.070
 USD/JPY                          78.24          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6488          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1620.39      0.06%     0.950
 US CRUDE                         93.24        0.40%     0.370
 DOW JONES                        13207.95     0.32%     42.76
 ASIA ADRS                        120.91       0.22%      0.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus
eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near
3-month high 
    
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE 
    - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore's two
multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted lower quarterly
core earnings that missed expectations as gaming revenue fell
and expenses rose. 
    It had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of S$306.3 million for the second quarter,
down from S$382.7 million a year ago. 
    
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 
    - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, which Dutch
brewer Heineken is trying to take over, posted on
Friday a 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit as sales rose
in Indochina and Southeast Asia. 
    
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer SC Global swung to a net loss of S$21.7
million for April-June, compared to a net profit of S$46.3
million a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its residential
developments. 
    
    -- UOL GROUP LTD 
    - Property developer UOL Group posted a 19 percent fall in
its net profit to S$171.7 million for the second quarter, mainly
due to lower income from property development sales and smaller
fair value gains from investment properties. 
    
    -- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC 
    - Palm oil firm Mewah International said its net profit for
April-June rose 3.8 percent to $6.3 million from a year ago,
helped partly by a fall in cost of sales, although its revenue
dropped 18.8 percent. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 532,000
passengers in July, 49 percent more than a year ago, but its
passenger load factor slipped one percentage point to 84
percent. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy    
 > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days       
 > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy 
 > Commodity currencies dip; data eyed                  
 > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data    
 > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

