Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15
August 14, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2346 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1403.93     -0.01%    -0.180
 USD/JPY                          78.79         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7309          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1599.56      0.10%     1.520
 US CRUDE                         93.1        -0.35%    -0.330
 DOW JONES                        13172.14     0.02%      2.71
 ASIA ADRS                        119.55       0.00%      0.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street fades in late trade; bonds fall  
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Wilmar posted on Tuesday a
worse-than-expected second-quarter net profit of $117.1 million,
and warned of challenges in the near-term especially in China.
 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary has
secured a contract worth $135 million from Diamond Offshore
, scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2014.
 
    
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE
 
    - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi on Tuesday extended its offer to buy Singapore
conglomerate Fraser and Neave's direct 7.3 percent stake in
Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Aug 24 from Aug 16.
 
    
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL 
    - Thai Beverage PCL, which is challenging Heineken's
 bid to take over Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific
Breweries, posted on Tuesday a 64 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit to 5.1 billion baht ($162 million), helped by higher
sales of spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. 
    
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 
    - SMRT Corp said it has appointed Singapore's former army
chief Desmond Kuek Bak-Chye as its president and chief executive
officer, replacing Saw Phaik Hwa, who resigned following a
string of major failures at Singapore's subway network. 
 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logisitic Properties, which owns factories in China
and Japan, said its first-quarter net profit rose 57.2 percent
to $153 million from a year ago, helped partly by higher revenue
from the completion and stabilization of development projects in
China. 
    
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Midas, which makes aluminium components for trains in
China, reported a 97.5 percent drop in its second-quarter
earnings to 1.6 million yuan from 63 million yuan a year ago,
hurt by lower sales of its alumninium products and a loss from
its associate company. 
    - Midas said its joint venture Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail
Transport won two metro contracts worth 1.4 billion yuan to
supply train cars. 
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
