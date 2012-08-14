Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 15

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2346 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01% -0.180 USD/JPY 78.79 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7309 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1599.56 0.10% 1.520 US CRUDE 93.1 -0.35% -0.330 DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02% 2.71 ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street fades in late trade; bonds fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Palm oil firm Wilmar posted on Tuesday a worse-than-expected second-quarter net profit of $117.1 million, and warned of challenges in the near-term especially in China. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary has secured a contract worth $135 million from Diamond Offshore , scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2014. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi on Tuesday extended its offer to buy Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's direct 7.3 percent stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries to Aug 24 from Aug 16. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage PCL, which is challenging Heineken's bid to take over Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries, posted on Tuesday a 64 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 5.1 billion baht ($162 million), helped by higher sales of spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. -- SMRT CORP LTD - SMRT Corp said it has appointed Singapore's former army chief Desmond Kuek Bak-Chye as its president and chief executive officer, replacing Saw Phaik Hwa, who resigned following a string of major failures at Singapore's subway network. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logisitic Properties, which owns factories in China and Japan, said its first-quarter net profit rose 57.2 percent to $153 million from a year ago, helped partly by higher revenue from the completion and stabilization of development projects in China. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas, which makes aluminium components for trains in China, reported a 97.5 percent drop in its second-quarter earnings to 1.6 million yuan from 63 million yuan a year ago, hurt by lower sales of its alumninium products and a loss from its associate company. - Midas said its joint venture Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport won two metro contracts worth 1.4 billion yuan to supply train cars. MARKET NEWS > Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume > Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes > Brent ends at 3-month high on US data, stimulus hopes > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)