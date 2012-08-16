RPT-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16

(Adds Singapore Airlines stock code) Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 79.08 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8346 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1604.31 0.09% 1.430 US CRUDE 94.4 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm; bonds fall on stimulus uncertainty SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES - Singapore Airlines said it filled 68.5 percent of the available space on its planes in July, lower than 69.9 percent in June and 70.2 percent a year ago. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS - A bidding war for Intraco has emerged after tycoon Oei Hong Leong raised his offer for Hanwell's 29.89 stake in the trading company to S$0.70. Oei increased his offer from S$0.63 each, after another bidder TH Investments offered to buy the Hanwell's stake at S$0.68 a share. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Ratings agency Moody's downgraded telecom firm SingTel to Aa3 from Aa2 with a stable outlook, while revising Optus' rating to negative from stable. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains as softer yen props up exporters > Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace > Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears > Dollar hits 1-month high against yen > Gold rises on hope for US easing, hedge fund bullish > Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)