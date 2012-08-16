FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16
August 16, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Singapore Airlines stock code)
Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.53      0.11%     1.600
 USD/JPY                          79.08        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8346          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1604.31      0.09%     1.430
 US CRUDE                         94.4         0.07%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        13164.78    -0.06%     -7.36
 ASIA ADRS                        119.04      -0.43%     -0.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm; bonds fall on stimulus
uncertainty  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES 
    - Singapore Airlines said it filled 68.5 percent of the
available space on its planes in July, lower than 69.9 percent
in June and 70.2 percent a year ago. 
        
    -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS 
    - A bidding war for Intraco has emerged after tycoon Oei
Hong Leong raised his offer for Hanwell's 29.89 stake in the
trading company to S$0.70. Oei increased his offer from S$0.63
each, after another bidder TH Investments offered to buy the
Hanwell's stake at S$0.68 a share. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS 
    - Ratings agency Moody's downgraded telecom firm SingTel to
Aa3 from Aa2 with a stable outlook, while revising Optus' rating
to negative from stable. 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)

