FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 21
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market. Singapore's financial
markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.13        -0%    -0.030
 USD/JPY                          79.32        -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.807           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1619.76     -0.02%    -0.330
 US CRUDE                         95.88       -0.09%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        13271.64    -0.03%     -3.56
 ASIA ADRS                        120.40      -0.03%     -0.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro wavers on ECB comment 
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks rise on energy; Banks lift
Vietnam 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE
LTD 
    - Heineken NV raised its offer for Fraser and
Neave's stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion on
Friday, seeking to fend off a Thai rival for control of a
leading brand in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market.
 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA 
    - Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said its
wholly-owned subsidiary plans to issue S$250 million worth of
unrated fixed rate notes paying 3.7 percent a year due in 2022
to institutional or sophisticated investors. 
    
    -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD 
    - Property developer Chip Eng Seng said its wholly owned
subsidiary has been awarded a S$137.7 million contract from
Singapore's Housing and Development Board for building works. 
    
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall St flat after rally; Apple biggest company ever   
 > Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus         
 > Euro rises but uncertainty keeps investors cautious  
 > Platinum hits 2-month high on S.Africa supply fears  
 > Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.