FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
August 22, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.17     -0.35%    -4.960
 USD/JPY                          79.21       -0.08%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7984          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1637.14     -0.05%    -0.750
 US CRUDE                         96.88        0.04%     0.040
 DOW JONES                        13203.58    -0.51%    -68.06
 ASIA ADRS                        120.42       0.02%      0.02
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks slip after after 4-year high; euro
soars on ECB  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend      
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE
 
    - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
sold its stake of roughly 1.4 percent in Asia Pacific Breweries
to Heineken, sources said on Tuesday, potentially stopping the
Dutch brewer's Thai rival from blocking the takeover.
 
    
    -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT 
    - Singapore's ARA Asset Management Ltd, an affiliate of the
Cheung Kong group, said on Tuesday it had raised close to $1
billion for its private real estate funds. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel unit Keppel FELS and Floatel International
 signed a contract for the Singapore company to build
semi-submersible rigs worth S$315 million. 

    -- WING TAI HOLDINGS 
    - Property developer Wing Tai Holdings said its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 16 percent to S$140.5 million
from a year ago, hurt partly by a fall in fair value gains on
its properties. 
    
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 
    - Construction company Lian Beng said its joint venture has
won a contract worth about S$169 million for building works at a
residential development in Singapore. 
    
    -- LONGCHEER HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Longcheer Holdings said it expects to report a loss for
the fourth quarter and the full year ended June 30, due to an
impairment charge recorded on receivables. 
    
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high        
 > Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus              
 > Euro hits 7-week high on ECB action speculation      
 > Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-month high                    
 > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.