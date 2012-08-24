FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.08     -0.81%   -11.410
 USD/JPY                          78.56        0.11%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6899          --     0.015
 SPOT GOLD                        1668.25     -0.11%    -1.790
 US CRUDE                         96.03       -0.25%    -0.240
 DOW JONES                        13057.46    -0.88%   -115.30
 ASIA ADRS                        119.87      -0.45%     -0.54
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease as Fed stimulus hopes dim  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD 
    - Cordlife Group said its fourth quarter net profit rose 0.9
percent to S$2.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales
of its umbilical cord blood banking services. 
    
    -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Property developer Oxley Holdings said its fourth quarter
net profit fell 73 percent to S$1.67 million from a year ago,
hurt by higher sales and finance costs. 
    
    -- TIONG WOON CORP HOLDING LTD 
    - Construction firm Tiong Woon said it swung to a loss of
S$4.8 million for the full year ended June, compared to a net
profit of S$951,000 a year ago, hurt by higher expenses.
 
    
    -- FRENCKEN GROUP, JUKEN TECHNOLOGY 
    - Frencken Group said it has made a general offer for all
shares of Juken Technology for either S$0.18 in cash each or one
new Frencken share, valued at S$0.324 for every 1.8 Juken
shares. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

