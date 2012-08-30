Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 30

Singapore, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.49 0.08% 1.190 USD/JPY 78.7 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6506 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1655.84 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE 95.15 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03% 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, U.S. oil falls as Isaac damage limited SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-233k lows; S&P lifts Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Rigbuilder Keppel Corp said it has issued S$300 million worth of senior unsecured fixed rate notes paying 4 percent, due in 2042. Credit Suisse is the sole lead manager for the issue. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD - Tycoon Oei Hong Leong's S$0.70 offer for Hanwell's 29.89 percent stake in trading company Intraco has lapsed after Oei imposed fresh conditions on the deal and did not extend a deadline for signing the agreement. -- AUSGROUP LTD - AusGroup, which provides services to the oil and gas and mining industries, said its fourth quarter net profit jumped 88 percent to A$8.25 million, helped by higher sales from its major projects segment and higher margins. -- AUSSINO GROUP - Aussino Group made a full year loss of S$13.2 million, wider than a loss of S$5.3 million a year earlier, hit by higher expenses. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips as investors wary before Bernanke > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering > Gold drops on profit-taking after US GDP data > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)