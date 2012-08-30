FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Singapore, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1410.49      0.08%     1.190
 USD/JPY                          78.7         0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6506          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.84     -0.01%    -0.100
 US CRUDE                         95.15       -0.36%    -0.340
 DOW JONES                        13107.48     0.03%      4.49
 ASIA ADRS                        118.74      -0.03%     -0.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks flat, U.S. oil falls as Isaac damage
limited  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-233k lows; S&P
lifts Vietnam 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Rigbuilder Keppel Corp said it has issued S$300 million
worth of senior unsecured fixed rate notes paying 4 percent, due
in 2042. Credit Suisse is the sole lead manager for the issue.
 
    
    -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Tycoon Oei Hong Leong's S$0.70 offer for Hanwell's 29.89
percent stake in trading company Intraco has lapsed after Oei
imposed fresh conditions on the deal and did not extend a
deadline for signing the agreement. 
    
    -- AUSGROUP LTD 
    - AusGroup, which provides services to the oil and gas and
mining industries, said its fourth quarter net profit jumped 88
percent to A$8.25 million, helped by higher sales from its major
projects segment and higher margins. 
    
    -- AUSSINO GROUP 
    - Aussino Group made a full year loss of S$13.2 million,
wider than a loss of S$5.3 million a year earlier, hit by higher
expenses. 
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 
 > Nikkei slips as investors wary before Bernanke         
 > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year   
 > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply         
 > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering       
 > Gold drops on profit-taking after US GDP data        
 > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
