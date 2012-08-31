FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 31
#Construction - Supplies & Fixtures
August 31, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                          
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1399.48     -0.78%   -11.010
 USD/JPY                          78.56       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.625           --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.46      0.00%    -0.080
 US CRUDE                         94.63        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        13000.71    -0.81%   -106.77
 ASIA ADRS                        116.85      -1.59%     -1.89
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro down ahead of Bernanke speech  
   
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by
weak GDP 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OTTO MARINE LTD 
    - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary has
secured a long term time-charter contract for its landing craft,
which is expected to generate about $15.1 million.
 
    
    -- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 
    - Saizen REIT said it has agreed to sell the Rise Kojo
Horibata property to an independent private investor for S$1.4
million. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally                
 > Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech             
 > Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech    
 > Euro lower vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech        
 > Gold ends flat on quiet trade, eyes on Bernanke      
 > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

