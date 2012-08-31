Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 31

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. #VALUE! INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78% -11.010 USD/JPY 78.56 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.625 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1655.46 0.00% -0.080 US CRUDE 94.63 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77 ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro down ahead of Bernanke speech SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by weak GDP STOCKS TO WATCH -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary has secured a long term time-charter contract for its landing craft, which is expected to generate about $15.1 million. -- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Saizen REIT said it has agreed to sell the Rise Kojo Horibata property to an independent private investor for S$1.4 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally > Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech > Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech > Euro lower vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech > Gold ends flat on quiet trade, eyes on Bernanke > Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)