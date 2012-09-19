Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870 USD/JPY 78.75 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8048 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1769.39 -0.13% -2.300 US CRUDE 95.55 0.27% 0.260 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth woes stall stocks as QE rally pauses SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who controls Thai Beverage and is Fraser and Neave Ltd's (F&N) largest shareholder, has agreed to support the sale of F&N's stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV. -- TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD - Crane company Tat Hong said it has issued 70 million new shares at S$1.20 each, raising total net proceeds of about S$82.1 million. CLSA Singapore was the sole global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager and placement agent for the exercise. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra Holdings said it is launching its first Singapore dollar denominated subordinated perpetual securities that will raise S$150 million. The securities will have a fixed distribution rate of 8.75 percent a year for the first three years. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity firm Olam said it has bought 100 percent of Northern Coffee Corporation, the largest coffee estate in Zambia, for about $6.15 million. A further $40 million will be committed to develop 2,000 hectares of Arabica coffee plantation over the next five years. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes > Platinum slips as miners accept labor deal, gold up > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)