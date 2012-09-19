FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
September 19, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1459.32     -0.13%    -1.870
 USD/JPY                          78.75       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8048          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1769.39     -0.13%    -2.300
 US CRUDE                         95.55        0.27%     0.260
 DOW JONES                        13564.64     0.09%     11.54
 ASIA ADRS                        122.88      -0.12%     -0.15
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth woes stall stocks as QE rally pauses  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes
persist 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD
 
    - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who controls
Thai Beverage and is Fraser and Neave Ltd's (F&N) 
largest shareholder, has agreed to support the sale of F&N's
stake in Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken
NV.
    
    -- TAT HONG HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Crane company Tat Hong said it has issued 70 million new
shares at S$1.20 each, raising total net proceeds of about
S$82.1 million. CLSA Singapore was the sole global coordinator,
bookrunner, lead manager and placement agent for the exercise.
 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore services firm Ezra Holdings said it is launching
its first Singapore dollar denominated subordinated perpetual
securities that will raise S$150 million. The securities will
have a fixed distribution rate of 8.75 percent a year for the
first three years. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodity firm Olam said it has bought 100 percent of
Northern Coffee Corporation, the largest coffee estate in
Zambia, for about $6.15 million. A further $40 million will be
committed to develop 2,000 hectares of Arabica coffee plantation
over the next five years. 
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags        
 > Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying           
 > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes               
 > Platinum slips as miners accept labor deal, gold up    
 > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.