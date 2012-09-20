FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 20
September 20, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.05      0.12%     1.730
 USD/JPY                          78.4         0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7665          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1769.49      0.02%     0.300
 US CRUDE                         91.77       -0.23%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        13577.96     0.10%     13.32
 ASIA ADRS                        123.65       0.63%      0.77
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on BOJ easing, oil slumps 
  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 
    - Dutch brewer Heineken NV said on Wednesday it would buy
Kindest Place's 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for
S$53.00 ($43.26) per share - part of its move to take control of
the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network. 
    
    -- GENTING HONG KONG LTD  
    - Genting Hong Kong Ltd said it has no plans to sell its
stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, a
day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold its holding in
the operator of Sydney's only casino. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications said it would acquire 100
percent of Pixable Inc, a smartphone application, for $26.5
million. 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

