Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05% -0.790 USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13% 2.370 US CRUDE 92.8 0.41% 0.380 DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14% 18.97 ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low STOCKS TO WATCH -- DATAPULSE TECHNOLOGY LTD - Datapulse, which provides compact disc services, said its full-year net profit fell 35 percent to S$7 million from S$10.8 million a year earlier, hurt by slow sales and pricing pressure. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - United Envirotech Ltd said its subsidiary agreed to buy, upgrade and expand an industrial wastewater treatment plant in Shandong, China. The total investment for the first phase of the project will be about S$24 million. MARKET NEWS > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell > Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth fears > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide > Key political risks to watch in Singapore (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)