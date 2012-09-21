FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21
September 21, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1460.26     -0.05%    -0.790
 USD/JPY                          78.2        -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7666          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1768.46      0.13%     2.370
 US CRUDE                         92.8         0.41%     0.380
 DOW JONES                        13596.93     0.14%     18.97
 ASIA ADRS                        122.31      -1.08%     -1.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week
low 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DATAPULSE TECHNOLOGY LTD 
    - Datapulse, which provides compact disc services, said its
full-year net profit fell 35 percent to S$7 million from S$10.8
million a year earlier, hurt by slow sales and pricing pressure.
 
    
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
    - United Envirotech Ltd said its subsidiary agreed to buy,
upgrade and expand an industrial wastewater treatment plant in
Shandong, China. The total investment for the first phase of the
project will be about S$24 million. 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell           
 > Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth fears  
 > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve 
 > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high     
 > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
