FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1441.59     -1.05%   -15.300
 USD/JPY                          77.69       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6645          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1760.86      0.05%     0.820
 US CRUDE                         90.95       -0.46%    -0.420
 DOW JONES                        13457.55    -0.75%   -101.37
 ASIA ADRS                        120.60      -1.00%     -1.22
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
     GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns 
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
agreed to sell 400 million shares in Singapore
Telecommunications, but did not give further details.
  
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave said it has appointed Goldman Sachs
(Singapore) Pte to advise the board on TCC Assets Ltd's $7.2
billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N. J.P. Morgan
(S.E.A) Ltd has been appointed as the independent financial
adviser to the independent financial directors of the company.
 
    
    -- WING TAI HOLDINGS LTD, METRO HOLDINGS LTD
 AND UE E&C LTD 
    - The subsidiaries of Wing Tai, Metro and UE E&C have
acquired a site at Prince Charles Crescent near downtown
Singapore to develop a residential site. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,0000                   
 > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower              
 > Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls         
 > Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar     
 > Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration    
 > Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits US oil  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.