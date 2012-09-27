FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 27, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related news items which could have
an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1433.32     -0.57%    -8.270
 USD/JPY                          77.7        -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6232          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1753.59      0.11%     2.000
 US CRUDE                         90.31        0.37%     0.330
 DOW JONES                        13413.51    -0.33%    -44.04
 ASIA ADRS                        119.37      -1.02%     -1.23
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on Europe fears, Spain yields
jump  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag
Thai index 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Companies linked to a Thai billionaire said they will vote
against Fraser and Neave's proposal to pay S$4 billion ($3.3
billion) to its shareholders, a move some analysts say could
make it easier for the Thais to gain control of the Singapore
company. 
    
    -- HOCK LIAN SENG HOLDINGS LTD, TA CORP LTD
, KING WAN CORP LTD 
    - The units of Hock Lian Seng, TA Corp, King Wan and Far
East Distillers said they have been awarded the tender for a
99-year leasehold private residential site at Dairy Farm Road in
Singapore for S$244.3 million. 
    
    -- K-REIT ASIA 
    - K-REIT Asia bought a 50 percent stake in a new office
tower to be built in the central business district of Perth,
Australia. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again             
 > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate 
 > Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface              
 > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale   
 > Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed  
 > Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

